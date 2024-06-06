One person hospitalized after a shooting in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs

One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot Thursday night in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs.

The shooting was reported just after 10:00 p.m. on the 17000 block of Corkill Road near Desert Hot Springs, just north of Dillon Road.

"The reporting party stated a family member arrived at the location with a gunshot wound," writes Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez of the Sheriff's Office. "When deputies arrived, they confirmed the victim had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and had him transported to a local hospital with an unknown degree of injury."

There is a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

