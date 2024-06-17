20-Year-Old La Quinta resident pleads not guilty to series of vehicle break-ins

One of two La Quinta residents accused of stealing property from multiple vehicles in the Indian Wells area pleaded not guilty today to various charges.

Francisco Ferratt, 20, was charged with to three felony counts of burglary, two felony counts of vandalism and one felony count of obtaining personal identifying information for an unlawful purpose, according to court records. He was also charged with receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor.

Ferratt, who is accused alongside 33-year-old Cynthia Martinez, entered his pleas Monday during his arraignment at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. He is scheduled to return to court June 27 for a felony settlement conference.

Martinez, who was free on bail, is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 15.

Riverside Sheriff's Palm Desert Station deputies responded to reports of vehicle burglaries on May 25, according to Sgt. Chris Gelinas.

The Indian Wells Special Enforcement Team went to a residence in the 76000 block of Fairway Drive in La Quinta and discovered allegedly stolen wallets, IDs, a laptop and access cards used to make fraudulent online transactions, Gelinas said.

The SET identified Martinez and Ferratt as suspects. The duo were arrested Thursday morning at their residence and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center.

Anyone with additional information was encouraged to call Deputy Kendall Martinez with the Indian Wells Special Enforcement Team at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1625.