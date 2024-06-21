Palm Springs man pleads guilty to sexual battery, police believe there may be more victims

A massage therapist pled guilty to sexual battery in Palm Springs, however, police are asking for the public's help in identifying additional victims.

Regaberto Castillas Lopez, also known as Manny Sierra, pled guilty to two counts of sexual battery by fraud and one count of failure to report an address change as a convicted sex offender. He was sentenced to three years and 8 months in state prison.

Police said Lopez, who was previously convicted of sexual battery, was arrested on June 11 for "inappropriate and sexually aggressive behavior" toward a woman during a massage session at his Palm Springs residence.

"The suspect was advertising off of his vehicle and the victim sought his services because they were relatively inexpensive compared to other places," police wrote.

Police added that Lopez had been working as a massage therapist for over ten years.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking for the public's help in identifying them. If you have any information, you are urged to call Detective Delgado at 760-323-8145.