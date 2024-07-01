Trial proceedings start for Valley man accused of gunning down motel guest

Pretrial motions began today ahead of jury selection in the trial of a 48-year-old Coachella Valley man accused of gunning down a motel guest during an altercation in Riverside.

Robert Donald Intong of Desert Hot Springs was arrested in 2021 following a Riverside Police Department investigation into the slaying of 31-year-old Cole William Birchard. Intong is charged with first-degree murder and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

On Monday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Sam Shouka ruled on defense and prosecution motions related to evidence, witnesses, jury questionnaires and scheduling.

Shouka ordered multiple panels of prospective jurors to the Riverside Hall of Justice Tuesday for screening as to their availability and qualifications.

Testimony is expected to begin after the Fourth of July holiday break.

Intong is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail.

According to Officer Javier Cabrera, about 6 a.m. May 17, 2021, Intong and Birchard got into a fight in the victim's room at the Motel 6 in the 3600 block of La Sierra Avenue. The reasons for the altercation were not specified.

"At some point, (Intong) produced a handgun and fatally shot the victim in the chest,'' Cabrera said.

He alleged that the defendant immediately fled the location, after which witnesses called 911. Paramedics arrived moments later and pronounced Birchard dead at the scene.

According to Cabrera, detectives developed leads the same day pointing to Intong as the alleged assailant, and an arrest warrant was obtained and served at his room in a hotel on Magnolia Avenue, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Court records show the defendant has prior convictions for possession of controlled substances and felony evading.