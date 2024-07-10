RivCo man who ran into CHP officer fails to make court appearance, warrant issued

An unlicensed driver who backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop in Riverside, injuring the lawman, failed to appear for his sentencing today, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 57, in April pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, DUI resulting in great bodily injury and being an unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle. The plea was directly to Riverside County Superior Court Judge Thomas Kelly, without input or objection from the District Attorney's Office.

Alvarado was slated to be sentenced Wednesday morning, but when his case was called in Kelly's courtroom at the Riverside Hall of Justice, the defendant was nowhere to be found, according to court officials.

The judge immediately revoked Alvarado's bond and signed a bench warrant for his arrest.

According to CHP Officer Javier Navarro, about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2022, the victim, identified only as a motor officer from the agency's Riverside office, spotted the defendant's Nissan Maxima on Indiana Avenue, just south of the Riverside (91) Freeway, and observed an unspecified infraction, prompting the lawman to conduct an enforcement stop.

Alvarado complied, pulling over to the curb, and the motor unit stopped a short distance behind him, Navarro said.

"As the officer began to dismount his motorcycle to contact the driver, Alvarado placed the Nissan into reverse and accelerated toward the officer,'' the CHP spokesman said. "The Nissan collided into the motorcycle, disabling it and subsequently causing minor injuries to the officer."

The lawman immediately arrested the defendant without further incident.

"Alvarado displayed objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication,'' Navarro said.

The officer was treated for his injuries but not hospitalized. The defendant was not hurt.

Alvarado had no documented prior felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County. His whereabouts were unknown.