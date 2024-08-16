Person in custody pursuit, standoff in Palm Desert

One person was taken into custody Friday morning after a police pursuit led to a standoff in Palm Desert.

The incident started a bit after 8:30 a.m. when Riverside County Sheriff's deputies located a wanted suspect in the area of Cahuilla Way and Highway 74.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, a pursuit was initiated after the suspect sped away in a vehicle.

The pursuit terminated when the suspect exited the vehicle and fled in the area of Thrush Drive and Frontage Road.

Deputies surrounded the area. By around 9:15 a.m., the suspect surrendered.

The investigation remains ongoing. There was no information available on the suspect, including what they were originally wanted for.

