Desert Hot Springs man to stand trial for murder

A 22-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed a man in Desert Hot Springs in December 2021 must stand trial for murder, a judge ruled today.

Jorge Alberto Valdez of Desert Hot Springs was held to answer at Monday's preliminary hearing for one felony count of murder with special enhancements for discharging a firearm causing great bodily harm and a special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of a robbery, according to court records.

The defendant pleaded not guilty on June 27, 2022, two weeks after he was charged.

Valdez is scheduled for an upcoming court appearance at a Sept. 20 post-preliminary hearing arraignment at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, according to case records.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department responded to the 66700 block of Ironwood Drive on the night of Dec. 8, 2021, to a call about gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived and found 28-year-old Evan Rivas, who died at the scene, authorities said.

Valdez was arrested on suspicion of Rivas' murder. It was unclear what led detectives to identify Valdez as the suspect.

According to court records, Valdez previously pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and driving under the influence.