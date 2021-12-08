Police investigate deadly shooting in Desert Hot Springs

Update 12/08/21

Police confirmed that this was a deadly shooting.

The incident happened at around 8:00 p.m., that's when officers were first called to the 66800 block of Ironwood Drive to respond to reports of gunshots heard in the area.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a Sedan that had apparently crashed with several parked vehicles. The driver of the car, an adult male, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted to render aid, but the victim was pronounced deceased by Fire/EMS crews.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Kupka at (760) 329-2904 ext. 354 or the Watch Commander at (760) 329-2904 ext. 302.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.

Original Report 12/08/21

Desert Hot Springs police said at least one person was killed in a homicide Wednesday night.

There was a heavy police presence at Ironwood Drive and Ocotillo Road. Police didn't specify what kind of a homicide occurred.

Police closed Ironwood Drive from Ocotillo Road to Mark Drive. Northbound and Southbound Mesquite Avenue was closed at Ironwood Drive.

Neighbors in the area said it happened around 8 p.m. One resident said it was a deadly shooting, adding they saw an ambulance on scene.

Witnesses said they saw police looking for shell casings and one person said it appeared someone shot at a moving vehicle. Police have not confirmed these details.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more on this developing story.