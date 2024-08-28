Authorities seek to identify suspect in killing of 16-year-old Coachella teen

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Central Homicide Unit today requested the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was found with gunshot wounds during Tropical Storm Hilary last year.

Last week, News Channel 3's Tori King spoke with the teen's family as they continue to search for justice.

Thermal Sheriff's Station personnel received a report of a deceased male victim shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2023, authorities said. Upon arriving at the 53500 block of Cesar Chavez Street in Coachella, deputies discovered a juvenile, later identified as Joseph Aroz.

Aroz was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department.

While "extensive investigative efforts'' took place over the past year, no suspects have been identified, the department said.

Anyone with information that would help identify potential suspects was encouraged to contact investigator D. Brown or investigator V. Magana at 951-955-2777.