LA men suspected of stealing $500K worth of items from homes in Indian Wells and Rancho Mirage

Two Los Angeles residents were arrested in connection with break-ins at homes in Indian Wells and Rancho Mirage.

The investigation began in July after the Riverside County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of residential burglaries in both cities.

"The suspects targeted neighborhoods and gained entry by breaking glass doors and windows. The suspects stole high-valued jewelry and designer products, with an estimated stolen property value of $500,000," reads a Sheriff's Office news release.

The Indian Wells Special Enforcement Team (SET) wrote several search warrants that resulted in investigators identifying the two suspects, a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old man. Authorities believe the suspects are associated with an organized burglary group out of the Los Angeles area that commits burglaries nationwide.

Both men were arrested on Aug. 27 during the service of a search warrant on Cottage Street in Los Angeles.

Authorities said the search warrant yielded a stolen handgun out of Burbank, stolen jewelry from the Rancho Mirage residential burglary, stolen jewelry from a residential burglary in Fullerton, burglary tools, fraudulent identifications, and multiple cell phones.

The two suspects were booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on arrest warrants for burglary. Both men were released Aug. 30 on $50,000 bail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Deputy Kendall Martinez with the Indian Wells Special Enforcement Team at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station by calling (760) 836–1625.