Man believed to be high on mushrooms arrested for murder after unprovoked attack on High Desert family

An Ontario man was arrested on suspicion of murder after an unprovoked attack on a family while he was high on mushrooms near Twentynine Palms, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The incident was first reported on Tuesday just before 8:00 p.m. on the 3300 block of Bluegrass Avenue in Desert Heights, an unincorporated area of the Morongo Basin.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded and detained the suspect. Deputies then located the victim, Hadgu Abraham, 63, outside the residence with blunt-force trauma injuries to his head. Abraham was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Abraham's 62-year-old wife and 31-year-old son were also injured by the assault.

Authorities said Abraham's wife sustained injuries to her head and was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment. Their son sustained injuries to his head, upper body, and lower body. He was also treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries.

A bat was recovered from the scene.

Investigators determined that the suspect and friend rented a short-term rental near the incident location. The suspect was believed to be under the influence of psilocybin mushrooms and was demonstrating erratic behavior.

The suspect entered Abraham's property and attempted to steal their vehicle. When they confronted him, authorities said it appears the suspect attacked the family unprovoked.

The suspect faces charges of murder and attempted murder. He is being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to jail records.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Detective Francisco Demara with the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.