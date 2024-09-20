Undercover operation leads to the arrest of suspected child sexual predator in Coachella

A 41-year-old man from Coachella was arrested on Friday after allegedly attempting to meet a minor for sexual acts in an undercover operation.

On Tuesday, deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station, Coachella Community Action Team assumed an investigation regarding a man soliciting sex from a minor through electronic communications, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.

The agency revealed that during the investigation, deputies, with the assistance of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, participated in multiple conversations with the suspect through electronic communications.

"During these conversations, [the suspect] communicated his intent to arrange to meet with a minor to engage in sexual acts with whom he believed to be a 16-year-old girl but was actually an online undercover peace officer," reads a news release from the sheriff's office.

The suspect was arrested on Friday after deputies served a search warrant.

He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He faces charges of contacting a minor with the intent to commit specific offenses, sending harmful matter with intent to seduce a minor, and annoy or molest a child under 18 years old.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anybody with information on this case is encouraged to contact Deputy Preciado or Investigator Bugarin at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station, (760) 863–8990.