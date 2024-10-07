Suspect that led police on pursuit that ended in deadly Cabazon crash out on bail

The man accused of leading police on a pursuit that ended in a crash that killed a bystander in Cabazon is out of jail on bail, according to county jail records.

The suspect, a 48-year-old man from Hemet, was arrested Thursday following the end of the pursuit. There is no word on whether he has been officially charged. County jail records show that he faces felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

The suspect was booked into jail on Sunday. He was released Monday on $75,000 bail, according to jail records.

The incident happened Thursday at around 9:30 p.m. It started when a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a red Ford Mustang convertible at the roundabout on Morongo Trail and Seminole Drive, police said.

The driver refused to stop, igniting a pursuit that would soon reach speeds of 90 to 95 mph.

The pursuit ended when the Mustang crashed into the rear of Nissan Versa waiting at a stop sign on the intersection of Seminole Drive and Malki Road. Both vehicles were propelled into a nearby business.

The driver of the Nissan Versa was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Carlie Membrin, 23, of Banning.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

