Two people arrested on suspicion of starting 261-acre Jack Fire in Beaumont

Two people were arrested on suspicion of starting the Jack Fire in Beaumont over the weekend.

The Jack Fire was first sparked at around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Jack Rabbit Trail and Highway 60. It burned 261 acres before it was fully contained on Tuesday.

According to CAL FIRE, a vehicle of interest was seen leaving the immediate area of the fire. The vehicle was later stopped by Law Enforcement after a multi-agency coordination.

CAL FIRE Peace Officers conducted an origin and cause investigation, held interviews, and collected evidence. The fire was determined to be recklessly caused and unlawful.

Two individuals were linked to the ignition of the fire and arrested by CAL FIRE Peace Officers.

The suspects were transported and booked into Smith Correctional Facility by CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers. They each face charges of Arson during a State of Emergency and Recklessly causing a fire of the Forestland.

