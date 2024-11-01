Judge sentences man who committed lewd acts on 12-year-old Coachella Valley girl

A 27-year-old Corona man accused of leaving La Quinta Middle School with a then-12-year-old girl he had been communicating with via social media was sentenced today after pleading guilty in September.

Joshua Meza previously entered guilty pleas to six felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child under 14 and one felony count each of kidnapping a victim under 14 years old, contacting a minor with intent to commit specific crimes, showing harmful matter to a minor, attempting to sell child sexual content and possessing a knife or similar object at a school, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded firearm in a public place.

Judge Susanne Cho sentenced Meza to three years in prison on Friday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, according to Thalia Hayden of the Riverside County District Attorney's Office. Case records indicated that the sentence also included a 10-year criminal protective order.

Deputies from the Thermal sheriff's station responded on May 2023 to La Quinta Middle School regarding a report of a 12-year-old girl who was picked up without her parents' consent, according to a declaration in support of increased bail filed in Meza's case.

"The victim stated she went with the suspect willfully and admitted they kissed and he touched over her clothing, at this time it is unknown if they had sexual intercourse,'' the declaration said. "I believe he is a flight risk because he wouldn't provide his current address, he drove from the city of Corona to meet a child and I believe he is a danger to children in the community."

When deputies arrived at the school, employees provided them with the suspect's vehicle plate number, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. At 2:14 p.m., while deputies were canvassing the area, Meza's vehicle was found returning to the school.

Deputies searched his vehicle and found a firearm, according to the department. Meza was taken into custody without further incident and the juvenile was returned to her parents.

"The investigation determined the juvenile was communicating with the suspect via social media,'' RSO Deputy David Aldrich said in a statement at the time. "The victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident."

Meza was held at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $200,000 bail. He had no prior convictions in Riverside County.