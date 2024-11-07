Standoff underway in Palm Desert after early morning pursuit

A suspect involved in a police pursuit Thursday morning is believed to have been found in Palm Desert, leading to a standoff.

The incident started at around 5:30 a.m. Deputies attempted a traffic enforcement stop near San Pascual Avenue and Catalina Way, but the vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated.

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but it was later located parked in the 44000 block of San Pascual Avenue.

"Believing the suspect had entered the residence, deputies established a perimeter and negotiate a surrender," writes Lieutenant Deirdre Vickers of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

A standoff remains underway in the area, with a heavy police presence.

