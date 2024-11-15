Minor arrested in connection with shooting at Indio party that left one person injured

Police arrested a minor suspected of being involved in a shooting at an Indio party over the weekend that left one person injured.

The shooting happened on Saturday at around 10:25 p.m. during a house party on the 82200 block of Garden Street, the Indio Police Department confirmed.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Indio police spokesperson Ben Guitron said the victim remains in critical, but stable condition.

A minor suspect was detained on Sunday. They were booked into the Indio Juvenile facility, where they face attempted murder charges.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Indio Police Department at 760-391-4051, or to remain anonymous call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-498-STOP.