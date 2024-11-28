Skip to Content
Crime

Person hospitalized after stabbing in Mecca

MGN
By
New
Published 10:22 AM

One person was taken to the hospital after suffering stab wounds Thursday morning in Mecca.

The incident was first reported at around 7:49 a.m. on the 91000 block of 6th Street.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to the area after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, deputies located a subject with injuries consistent with a stab wound.

The subject was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content