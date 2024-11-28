Person hospitalized after stabbing in Mecca

One person was taken to the hospital after suffering stab wounds Thursday morning in Mecca.

The incident was first reported at around 7:49 a.m. on the 91000 block of 6th Street.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to the area after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, deputies located a subject with injuries consistent with a stab wound.

The subject was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

