Former employees arrested after robbery at Yucca Valley store

Two former employees are accused of breaking into their old store in Yucca Valley and stealing money from the cash register.

The incident happened Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. at Tractor Supply on 57980 Twentynine Palms Highway.

Authorities said two suspects clad with masks partially concealing their identities entered the store prior to closing time. The suspects approached the counter to purchase a small item. Once the cashier opened the cash register, the suspects forcefully stole the cash register from the clerk and fled the location.

Deputies were called and an investigation began. Investigators determined that both suspects were former employees.

"Deputies conducted an area check for the suspects and followed shoe impressions for approximately two miles, where they located loose currency, articles of clothing worn by and discarded by the suspects, and the damaged cash register," reads a news release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The investigation led deputies to the 5000 block of Yucca Mesa Road, where the suspects barricaded themselves in a residence.

A search warrant was authored and both suspected were taken into custody. Additional evidence from the burglary was also found.

The suspects, a 26-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman, both from Yucca Valley, were arrested and face charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Anyone with information related to this robbery investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com