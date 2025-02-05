Deputies investigate train burglary in Mecca

MECCA, Calif (KESQ) - One person is in custody, deputies are searching for a second subject, following a train burglary in Mecca Wednesday morning.

At around 10:35 a.m., deputies were notified of suspicious activity near the train tracks in the area of Hammond Road and Johnson Street.

"Upon arrival, deputies learned that a train burglary had occurred and obtained the suspect's vehicle description," writes Lieutenant Deirdre Vickers, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Vickers said deputies searched the area, and with the assistance of the Sheriff's Aviation Unit, the vehicle was located traveling on Avenue 54 and Hayes Street. Two subjects ran from the vehicle in the area of Avenue 62, east of Johnson Street.

The driver was located and taken into custody. Deputies are still working to locate the second subject.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.