Ex-Riverside school counselor gets 30 years in child porn case

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - A former counselor at a Christian academy in Riverside was sentenced today to 30 years in prison on federal charges for having possessed child pornography and producing it by secretly recording students using the boys' restroom across from his office at the private school.

During a March 2020 search of his Loma Linda home, police discovered Matthew Daniel Johnson possessed a laptop containing numerous illegal video files of prepubescent boys engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to his plea agreement filed in Los Angeles federal court.

At the time of the search, Johnson admitted to members of the Fontana Internet Crimes Against Children task force that he had hidden a pen-shaped recording device in a toilet paper holder inside of a school bathroom, across the hall from his office at La Sierra Academy, the plea agreement states.

Inside the office, investigators found an external hard drive containing over 100 illicit video files depicting more than 60 minors, created by Johnson with the camera he installed inside the bathroom, according to the document. Court papers show that the Fontana task force also recovered videos of the defendant adjusting the hidden recording device.

Another video file found by investigators depicted Johnson adjusting a recording device inside a different bathroom at a junior high school Bible camp where he was working as a student chaperone, the plea agreement says.

Johnson, 34, pleaded guilty in October 2024 in downtown Los Angeles to one federal count each of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Along with the prison term, Johnson was ordered to serve a lifetime period of supervised release. A restitution hearing is scheduled for May 28, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

La Sierra Academy is a K-12 accredited Seventh-day Adventist Christian school. Johnson was fired from the school upon his arrest in March 2020.

Federal agents first became aware of Johnson in 2019 when detectives observed an IP address sharing files on an encrypted service. Those files turned out to contain child pornography, officials said.

In a victim impact statement filed with the court, a parent of one of Johnson's victims wrote that the case has had "a profound impact on our lives."

"I feel a deep sense of violation and anxiety regarding my son's safety and trust in institutions,'' the parent wrote. "The emotional instability I've faced has strained my relationships with my son and other family members. The fear and anxiety surrounding his well-being have been overwhelming, and it's a daily struggle to navigate these feelings."

In January 2021, attorneys for three of Johnson's victims ages 8 to 13 filed a civil lawsuit against him, La Sierra Academy and the Southeastern California Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, seeking unspecified damages. The parents of a fourth child filed a similar suit against the same defendants in April 2021.