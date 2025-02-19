Border Patrol seize $213K in drugs at Highway 86 immigration checkpoint

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — $213,000 worth of drugs were found hidden in a semi-truck at the Highway 86 checkpoint near the Salton Sea.

The discovery was made last Wednesday. At approximately 10:46 a.m., a yellow semi-truck approached the U.S. Border Patrol State Route 86 immigration checkpoint and was referred for secondary inspection.

During the secondary inspection, a K-9 detection team trained to detect concealed persons and narcotics performed an open-air sniff and alerted to the vehicle.

Agents noticed fresh tool marks on the axle head during the inspection. After a further examination, they discovered 14 packages wrapped in plastic cellophane, which CBP says is a common indicator of narcotic smuggling.

The agency noticed the tests confirmed the bundles contained cocaine and methamphetamine.

In total, 17.5 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $198,500 and 8 pounds of methamphetamine worth an estimated $14,500 were seized.

“This excellent apprehension came just in time for Valentine’s Day,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino. “My heart is filled with warmth at both the thought that these dangerous drugs won’t make it to ma and pa America and the fact that a black-hearted drug smuggler hopefully is headed to prison.”

The driver was apprehended, and the narcotics were seized as evidence. The investigation is ongoing.