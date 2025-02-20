Police identify suspect wanted in deadly stabbing of Cal Fire captain

RAMONA, Calif. (KESQ) -- Police identified the suspect in the deadly stabbing of a CAL FIRE captain earlier this week in San Diego County.

Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olenjniczak, 53, is wanted in connection with the death of Rebecca "Becky" Marodi, 49, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced.

Olenjniczak had been married to the victim for about two years, according to family members. She is described as a 5-foot-2 woman with brown hair, weighing about 166 pounds.

Marodi was found dead with stab wounds at her home in Ramona Monday night. Detectives are investigating the death as a potential domestic violence incident, however, the motivation and circumstances remain under investigation.

Marodi served more than 30 years with Cal Fire, mainly in Riverside County with assignments in Indian Wells and Rancho Mirage.

She was planning to retire later this year.

