Suspect arrested after weapons investigation in Desert Hot Springs

A 39-year-old man was arrested following a weapons investigation Monday in Desert Hot Springs.

The man was arrested after a Desert Hot Springs police, with the assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau/SWAT and K-9 units, executed multiple search warrants and an arrest warrant, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Officers' Association.

Authorities said it was part of an ongoing investigation into weapons offenses. Several firearms were recovered.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into jail, where he remains on $1 million bail.