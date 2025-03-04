Joshua Tree Man accused of theft, fight with deputies before his arrest

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A Joshua Tree man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of shoplifting at a Walmart and then getting in an altercation, resulting in two deputies being injured.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Walmart store on 58501 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley.

Deputies were called to the store to investigate a shoplifting incident in progress. A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy met with Walmart Loss Prevention Officers to review live footage of the theft.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man from Joshua Tree, was seen grabbing a bottle of alcohol from a shelf and drinking it inside the store, the agency said. He was also seen eating other consumable goods.

Authorities said the suspect walked past all points of sale and toward the parking lot without paying for any of the items. A deputy intercepted the suspect at the exit, but he refused to comply with the deputy's orders.

During the detention, a struggle ensued. Responding deputies and an officer from the California Highway Patrol assisted in apprehending the suspect, who was later found to have additional stolen property in his pocket.

The agency said that as a result of the altercation, two deputies were injured and one was treated at a local hospital.

The suspect was arrested and was booked at the West Valley Detention Center. He faces charges of robbery and resisting an executive officer.