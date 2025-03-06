Suspected murder-suicide after two people found dead in Yucca Valley home

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities are investigating a suspected murder/suicide after two people were found dead in a home in Yucca Valley Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was first reported at around 2:00 p.m. on the 6600 Block of La Habra Avenue.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the reporting party said they arrived at the location and smelled a foul odor coming from the house. Deputies arrived and found two dead adults inside.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation. The agency confirmed that detectives believe the incident was a murder/suicide.

The investigation remains ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for the two people to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.