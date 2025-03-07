Skip to Content
Crime

14-year-old attacked by man while walking home from school in Twentynine Palms

MGN
By
New
Published 12:11 PM

Authorities are searching for a man who attacked a 14-year-old boy who was walking home from school Thursday afternoon in Twentynine Palms.

The attack was reported at around 2:20 p.m. near Sunnyslope Drive and La Buena Tierra Avenue.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the teen was walking when he was approached by a man, who violently battered the boy, then fled the scene.

The teen was rendered unconscious and sustained multiple injuries to his face, head, and neck.  Medical aid was provided on-scene and the teen was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment of his injuries.  

Authorities described the suspect as a black male adult, approximately 30-40 years of age.  He was further described as wearing a burgundy hoodie, jeans, and black sneakers. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content