Yucca Valley man arrested after calling deputies to his location to fight them

A Yucca Valley was arrested after allegedly calling dispatch, requesting deputies respond to his location so that he could fight them.

Authorities said the 32-year-old man called the Sheriff's dispatch on Sunday night.

"He cursed at the dispatcher and demanded deputies respond so he could fight them. Deputies did not respond," reads a news release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

At a little after 10 p.m., deputies responded to an unrelated call for service at Walmart at 58501 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley.

The man's call to sheriff's dispatch was from an area where he could see deputies arrive at Walmart.

While outside of Walmart, deputies saw a vehicle slowly approach them. The vehicle drove close to the deputies and sped up, passing them at a significant speed.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was found to be the original caller from earlier.

He was arrested and booked into the Morongo jail.

The agency said the man is known by deputies due to his several calls to dispatch and the calls for service to his residence. He has threatened the safety of law enforcement officers in the Morongo Basin several times.

There are currently several open investigations involving the man.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Tyler A. Bengard of the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com