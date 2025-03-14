Investigators search for Colorado man wanted for Twentynine Palms shooting

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Investigators with the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station released a surveillance photo of a suspect wanted for a shooting at Twentynine Palms motel on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at the Motel 6 on the 72500 Block of Twentynine Palms Highway.

Deputies responded to the scene and learned that a motel guest, identified as Royce Roche, 39 of Colorado, fired a gun inside his motel room. The bullet traveled into an adjoining room occupied by two people visiting from San Diego, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"Surveillance video showed Roche leaving the motel room with a towel wrapped around his left hand," reads a news release by the agency.

Investigators said they do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.

Roche fled the scene before deputies arrived. He is believed to have left in a white, 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer bearing California license plate 9NJB143.

Roche is currently wanted out of Colorado for a probation violation. He is likely armed with a firearm and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Roche's photo is being released and anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information on the whereabouts of Roche is urged to come forward and contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or submit information online at www.wetip.com.