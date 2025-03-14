Two men arrested after accusation of sex crime, victim intimidation in High Desert

LANDERS, Calif. (KESQ) - Two men were arrested after an accusation of a sex crime and victim intimidation in the High Desert community of Landers.

The investigation started on March 2. The victim told investigators that she was sexually assaulted at her residence in Landers, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The agency said deputies learned that the victim was asleep in her residence, inside of her locked bedroom. The suspect, identified as Genaro Rizo Sr., 50, of Yucca Valley, entered the locked room and orally copulated the victim.

During the investigation, detectives learned that another person, identified as a 29-year-old man from Corona, threatened the victim if she reported Rizo Sr. to the authorities.

Detectives from the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station authored warrants for the arrests of the two men, as well as search warrants for their residences. Due to the threat of a firearm, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Specialized Enforcement Detail was utilized to apprehend the duo.

Detectives from the Chino Hills Station assisted in serving a search warrant on the Yucca Valley man's residence in Corona. During the search, they recovered an AR-style rifle.

They were booked into the Morongo Jail for their respective charges.

Rizo Sr. was charged with oral copulation and burglary, he was arraigned on Friday, where he pled not guilty to both charges.

The other man was released on bail. There is no word on whether charges have been filed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Tyler A. Bengard of the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station at (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.