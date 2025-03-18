U-Haul driver arrested for suspected hit-and-run in Twentynine Palms

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a hit-and-run while driving a U-Haul vehicle in Twentynine Palms.

The crash happened on March 8 at around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mesquite Springs Road.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies learned that a U-Haul van bearing an Arizona license plate struck a vehicle and fled the scene in an unknown direction. One person was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

While conducting an area check, deputies located the U-Haul van with damage consistent with a traffic collision.

Deputies contacted the driver, who was identified as a 40-year-old Twentynine Palms transient. The driver was detained but authorities said he failed to cooperate and resisted arrest. He was eventually placed into handcuffs without further incident.

During the investigation, deputies were able to confirm that the man was the driver of the U-Haul.

The driver was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail for Hit-and-Run and Resisting an Officer.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy P.Grewal of the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Callers wishing to stay anonymous are encouraged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.