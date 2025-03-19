Alleged squatter found with meth at home in Morongo Basin

A 54-year-old woman was arrested Monday in Morongo Basin after being accused of squatting at a house and being in possession of meth.

The incident was first reported Monday just before 2:00 p.m. on the 72000 Block of Winters Road.

The victim reported that his vacant property had unathorized electrical service in someone else's name, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded and upon arriving at the residence, noticed the home had been burglarized and was occupied by the woman.

"While inside of the residence, deputies observed methamphetamine pipes and suspected methamphetamine in plain view," the agency wrote in a news release on Wednesday.

The woman, a Twentynine Palms resident, was also found to have an outstanding warrant for trespassing. She now also faces charges of burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and theft of utilities.

She remains in custody at the West Valley Detention Center.