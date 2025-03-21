CBP discover over 1,300 pounds of meth in two separate seizures in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KESQ) – Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Calexico Cargo Facility discovered more than 1,300 pounds of methamphetamine combined after two separate seizures last week.

The first discovery was made on the morning of March 12. Officials said CBP officers encountered a 36-year-old man driving a red tractor-trailer seeking entry into the United States from Mexico. Following a cursory inspection, CBP officers referred the driver and tractor-trailer to the secondary inspection area for further examination.

In secondary, non-intrusive technology was employed to perform a comprehensive scan of the vehicle. CBP officers observed irregularities in the vehicle’s fuel tank area and radioed for assistance. A CBP K-9 unit responded and screened the vehicle, alerting officers to the presence of narcotics.

A total of 962.31 pounds of diesel fuel was extracted from the vehicle’s fuel tank. CBP officers tested the contents within, which resulted positive for methamphetamine.

The second incident occurred March 13. CBP officers encountered a 30-year-old man driving a black tractor-trailer, seeking entry into the United States from Mexico. After initial inspection, CBP officers referred the driver and vehicle for further examination.

In the secondary inspection area, CBP officers utilized non-intrusive inspection technology to screen the tractor, revealing anomalies within the cab of the tractor.

CBP officers conducted a physical examination of the tractor and discovered seven duffle bags containing a total of 140 packages with an aggregate weight of 704.94 pounds. CBP officers tested the contents in the duffel bags and received positive results for methamphetamine.

“These seizures of methamphetamine and liquid methamphetamine at our cargo facility highlight the relentless efforts of our CBP officers in stopping dangerous drugs from entering our communities,” said Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director. “Smugglers continue to adapt their methods, but our officers’ vigilance, expertise, and use of advanced technology allow us to stay ahead. This interception is a testament to our commitment to securing the border and protecting the public from the devastating effects of illicit narcotics.”

All subjects were turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. The narcotics and commercial tractor-trailers were seized by CBP officers.