Three deputies injured after defendant tries to flee courtroom in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - Three Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were injured when a defendant attempted to flee a courtroom Friday morning.

The incident happened just before Noon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the judge remanded that the defendant be taken into custody during a court hearing. When deputies attempted to take him into custody, he refused and attempted to flee. Deputies pursued him and were able to detain him.

Three deputies sustained minor injuries during the apprehension efforts. Two were hospitalized and later discharged.

The suspect did not suffer any injuries but was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation as part of the agency's standard protocol.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the suspect, a 31-year-old man, refused to be handcuffed during his arraignment. He was initially facing charges stemming from a domestic violence call on Valentine's Day.

Following the courtroom brawl, however, he is facing multiple new felonies including resisting a peace officer causing serious bodily injury, battery on a peace officer, escaping custody using force, committing a felony while on bail, and violating probation.

He has previously been convicted of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant with a prior conviction in the last seven years, one count of making criminal threats and one count of false imprisonment, the LA Times reports, citing court records.

County jail records show that the man is being held on no bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center. He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.