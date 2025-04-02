Deputies search for woman suspected of $14K credit card fraud transaction at Palm Desert Costco

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is seeking a woman suspected of using of fraudulent $14,000 transaction using someone else's credit card at the Palm Desert Costco.

The cardholder was notified of the fraud on Feb. 27.

"The victim was notified of a $14,000 transaction to her credit card from the Costco Warehouse in the city of Palm Desert," reads a flyer from the agency. "A Hispanic female was seen on Costco surveillance attempting to use the victim's credit card."

Authorities said the woman was dropped off down the street in a black Nissan Sentra and walked to the Costco Warehouse.

She is believed to be between 20 and 25 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175 or the Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at (909)387-8313 or SBSD-Morongo Station/ Detective Bureau (760) 366-5716.