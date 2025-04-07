New York man charged with criminal threats, stalking, child abduction in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A New York man was arrested in Fresno in relation to two unrelated crimes in Palm Springs last week.

John Short, 63, of Massapequa, New York, is accused of two separate incidents where he was charged with criminal threats, stalking, and child abduction, Palm Springs police said on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Police said the first incident involved "a high-profile billionaire who is a known donor to Democratic causes" It happened between March 23 and March 26, but there was no word on where exactly in happened.

"Short allegedly made specific and credible threats to harm the victim, directly contacting them with these threats. This led to an investigation into criminal threats and stalking," police said.

The second, unrelated incident occurred on March 25 in Palm Springs, which stemmed from a verbal altercation over a parking dispute.

"During the altercation, Short entered the victim’s vehicle and moved it within the parking lot. Critically, two of the victim’s children were inside the vehicle at the time," police wrote. "This action, moving children without parental consent, even for a short distance, prompted a child abduction investigation due to the potential endangerment of the children."

PSPD investigators identified Short as the suspect in both incidents and launched an intensive search. He was arrested in Fresno with the help of the city's police department.

PSPD investigators subsequently traveled to Fresno to further the investigation and file formal charges.

"Community safety is paramount to the Palm Springs Police Department, and we treat all acts of violence and threats with the utmost seriousness. We are committed to using all resources to apprehend those responsible. As Chief Andrew Mills declared, 'Political violence has no place in our society.'"

Short is currently being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility without bail.

The Palm Springs Police Department thanked the United States Secret Service and the Fresno Police Department for their assistance in identifying and locating Short. The department also thanked the Riverside County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in securing Short from the Fresno area and returning Short to the Coachella Valley.

The Palm Springs Police Department is continuing its investigation into these incidents. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the PSPD at (760) 327-1441.