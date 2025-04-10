Indio residents arrested in connection with 2022 train theft in LA County

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Two Indio residents were among a trio arrested in connection with a train theft in Los Angeles County back in 2022.

Nathan Munoz, 28, and Karla Torres, 28, both of Indio, along with David Palmer, 47, of Long Beach were arrested. They have been charged with multiple felonies, including Grand Theft Cargo and Receiving Stolen Property, and were booked at the LAPD’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the theft happened in September 2022. Yamaha musical instruments valued at nearly $214,000 were stolen from Union Pacific trains. The stolen property was subsequently sold on eBay.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Commercial Crimes Division at 213-486-5920 between 6:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.