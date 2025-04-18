Deputies ask for community’s help after vehicle burglary and vandalism spree in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are seeking the public's help after several vehicles were broken into and burglarized throughout Palm Desert Thursday morning.

The report first came in at around 6:45 a.m.

"... deputies assigned to the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station were dispatched to reports of vehicles being damaged and broken into throughout several neighborhoods within the city of Palm Desert," reads a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. "Upon arrival, deputies discovered vehicles with damaged windows and some with property missing from within."

Deputies are actively investigating the crimes and request the public's assistance with any information.

If you have seen any suspicious activity or have security footage that may help with this investigation, please contact Deputy Lyon at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1600.

"The Riverside County Sheriff's Office remains committed to maintaining public safety and holding criminals accountable. We encourage everyone to stay alert and work together to protect our neighborhoods. Thank you for your cooperation and continued efforts to keep our community safe," RSO wrote.

RSO shared community safety tips. Residents can receive free safety consultations and crime prevention tips by contacting Community Services Officer Stacey Austin at 760-836-1600.