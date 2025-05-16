Coachella man accused of calling fake threats to steal items at stores

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A Coachella man has been arrested for making a series of threats, including a hoax bomb call, at local stores this month.

Carlos Alberto Contreras, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. The District Attorney's office filed charges of Falsely Reporting of Bomb, Falsely Reporting an Emergency, Petty Theft with Prior Convictions, and Parole Violation.

Contreras allegedly called in a bomb threat at a large retail store on Highway 111 in La Quinta on the morning of Monday, May 5. The store was evacuated, and deputies searched the building for explosive devices before it was rendered safe.

Authorities Contreras allegedly reported an active shooter at a large retail store in Indio on Monday, May 12. The store was evacuated until police officers determined that there was no active shooter incident.

Both incidents were reported to police anonymously, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

La Quinta Special Enforcement deputies assumed the investigation and, through investigative leads, determined the same subject had called 911 to have both stores evacuated while he committed thefts of high-value merchandise.

Contreras was later identified as the suspect. He remains in custody on a no bail hold at the Robert Presley Detention Center. Jail records indicate he is scheduled to be in court on Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Riverside Sheriff’s Office, Thermal Station, at (760) 863-8990. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP(7867).