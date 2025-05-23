Beaumont man arrested in connection with baby’s death

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KESQ) - A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with the death of a four-month-old baby.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was identified as an associate of the victim's family. He was arrested Friday afternoon and remains in custody at the Larry Smith Correctional Facility. He has not been officially charged, but he could face murder charges.

Authorities said the case dates back to Aug. 23, 2024. Deputies responded to a home in San Jacinto after a report that a four-month-old was not breathing. The baby was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

"During the investigation, several injuries were located on the juvenile," reads a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The baby was pronounced dead nearly a week after the original call. The Riverside Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit took over the investigation. An extensive investigation led detectives to determine that the juvenile died as a result of homicidal violence, RSO confirmed.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact Master Investigator D. Sandoval of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955–2777.