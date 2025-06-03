Cathedral City man pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charges after kittens found dead in trash bag

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A Cathedral City man arrested after five kittens were found dead in a trash bag was arraigned on Tuesday.

Jorge Edwin Ramirez pleaded not guilty to five counts of animal cruelty charges.

Ramirez was arrested on April 29 on the 32300 block of Aurora Vista Road after a resident called police and said they found a bag containing five dead kittens in their backyard, the Cathedral City Police Department reported.

During the investigation, CCPD officers found surveillance video which showed a suspect tossing a trash bag the reporting party’s fence on Friday, April 25 at about 10:30 a.m.

"The trash bag that was tossed over the fence contained five kittens which were later found deceased inside the bag. Officers were able to locate the suspect from the video," reads a CCPD news release.

Ramirez was interviewed and admitted to the crime, police said.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 10 for a felony settlement conference.