More victims ID’d in case against drummer accused of child porn possession

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Investigators identified more potential victims in a case of an ex-indie rock drummer accused of possessing child pornography and recording a minor in a public restroom.

New charges were filed this week against Joseph Seiders, 44, of Palm Desert, after investigators identified two additional victims not associated with the initial incidents. Seiders is now charged with committing lewd acts with a minor by force or fear, using or coercing a minor to produce child pornography, possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child, and invasion of privacy.

Seiders was originally arrested on April 9 after allegedly recording children at the restroom of the Palm Desert Chick-fil-A.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Milbrant, deputies from the Palm Desert Station, received a report of a suspicious circumstance in the 73000 block of Dinah Shore Drive on April 7. They interviewed an 11-year-old boy who told them a man allegedly recorded him on a cell phone inside the restroom of a Chick-fil-A.

Two days later, deputies received another report from an employee at a nearby business who said a man was allegedly seen entering and exiting a restroom with several young males, Milbrandt said.

Deputies identified and arrested Seiders at the scene.

A subsequent search of Seiders' residence turned up evidence tying him to both incidents, along with possession of child pornography, sheriff's officials said.

Details about the interaction between the suspect and the juvenile males inside the restroom were not disclosed.

Seiders was the drummer of the New Pornographers, fronted by AC Newman and the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Neko Case. He joined the band in 2014.

After the arrest was reported, the New Pornographers issued a statement reading: ''Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified, and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders-- and we have immediately severed all ties with him. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions."

Seiders has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.