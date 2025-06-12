Spectrum offers reward of up to $25K after fiber lines cut in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Spectrum is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information on a vandalism incident in the Palm Springs area this week.

According to the company, individuals intentionally cut its fiber lines on Wednesday in the southeast area of Palm Springs, causing a service outage for some customers and businesses in the area.

Service was restored within a few hours.

"These acts of vandalism appear to be attempts to locate and steal copper. While it’s important to note that our fiber lines do NOT contain copper, they are still being targeted and damaged," reads a Spectrum news release.

Spectrum officials said they are working with the Palm Springs Police Department and are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this act of vandalism can contact Spectrum at 833-404-8477 or reach out to local law enforcement.

Spectrum statement: