Man arrested in connection with January overdose death in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - An arrest has been made in an overdose death this past January in Cathedral City.

A 55-year-old man from Palm Desert was arrested, the Cathedral City Police Department announced on Wednesday.

Police said that the arrest was in connection with the death of Ricky Heath, 55, on the night of January 18 at the 34100 block of Linda Way, near Dinah Shore Drive.

First responders initially responded to a medical aid call on the 34100 block of Linda Way. Paramedics provided treatment to an unresponsive man, Heath. Despite providing life-saving care, Heath was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were provided information that Heath possibly died from a fatal overdose of narcotics.

During the investigation, detectives determined that the suspect had injected Heath with narcotics.

"At that time, it was not known if the injected narcotics had caused Heath's death. Evidence was recovered at the residence and sent for examination and testing," police said.

After an autopsy, Heath's cause of death was listed as "Acute Methamphetamine Intoxication" by the Chief Forensic Pathologist.

