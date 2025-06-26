Former RSO deputy found guilty of manslaughter in death of girlfriend’s ex-lover

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A former Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a man with whom he was at odds because the victim had been involved with the lawman's then-girlfriend.

Oscar Rodriguez, 44, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2014 slaying of 39-year-old Luis Carlos Morin of Coachella. He was originally charged with first-degree murder.

At the time of the shooting, the defendant was romantically involved with Diana Perez, the mother of Morin's two children. She and the then-deputy originally met in the winter of 2013, when he responded to 911 calls from her complaining about Morin, whom she didn't want around her home. The man had active warrants for his arrest.

The investigation that ensued after Morin's death stretched several years, culminating in a grand jury indictment in 2017. Morin's family sued the sheriff's department and county for wrongful death, netting a $7 million payout.

Perez was indicted along with Rodriguez, charged as being an accessory to a felony. However, the charge against her was dismissed in April.

