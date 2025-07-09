Man pleads guilty in DUI pursuit crash that killed newlywed woman in Cabazon

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A 49-year-old man pleaded guilty to murder for a high-speed DUI pursuit crash that killed a newlywed woman in Cabazon last year.

Jason Ray McQueary of Hemet pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was immediately sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's office.

The incident happened on Oct. 3. Deputies said they attempted to pull over McQueary's Mustang at the roundabout on Morongo Trail and Seminole Drive.

McQueary refused to stop, igniting a pursuit that would soon reach speeds of 90 to 95 mph.

As McQueary traveled westbound on Seminole Drive, a red Nissan Versa, driven by Carlie Whitlatch from Banning, was waiting at a stop sign at the intersection of Seminole Drive and Malki Road. McQueary failed to slow down, crashing into the rear of the Nissan.

Both vehicles were propelled into a nearby business.

Whitlatch was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a GoFundMe page, she had just gotten married nearly two weeks beforehand to her high school sweetheart and was looking forward to graduating from Milan Institute later that month.

