Nurse accused of sexually assaulting unconscious patient; Suspect employed at multiple hospitals in county

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KESQ) - A nurse employed at multiple hospitals in Riverside County has been accused of having inappropriate contact with an unconscious patient.

The Riverside Sheriff's Special Victims Unit received information in June regarding a "hospital employee who was having inappropriate contact with an unconscious patient."

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, investigators identified the suspect as Lauro Gonzales Jr., 40, of Lake Elsinore. Investigators learned that Gonzales was employed as a nurse by multiple hospitals within Riverside County.

Gonzales was arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop in the area of Interstate 15 and Temescal Canyon Road.

A search warrant was served at his residence, where additional evidence was located, authorities said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Special Victims Unit believes there may be additional victims and encourages anyone with more information regarding this investigation to contact Investigator J. Lee at (951) 955-1718 or Sheriff's Dispatch by calling 951-776-1099.

Gonzales was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center and faces charges of sexual penetration of an unconscious person. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.