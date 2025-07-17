RivCo man found with bomb-making materials, firearms, sheriff’s office says

HOMELAND, Calif. (KESQ) - A 38-year-old is in custody after authorities said they found bomb-making materials and long rifles in his home following a stolen vehicle arrest in western Riverside County.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the investigation started on the morning of June 8 in Temecula. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver, a Homeland resident. During the search of the vehicle, deputies located four firearms, a mix of long rifles and handguns, along with a large amount of ammunition and suppressors.

The suspect was arrested and booked for possession of the stolen vehicle and related weapons charges.

During the follow-up investigation, deputies discovered Edwards was manufacturing and selling firearms.

On Wednesday, authorities served a search warrant at the suspect's property in Homeland. Deputies found dozens of illegal firearms, ammunition, explosive-making materials, and homemade improvised devices that were in the process of being assembled. The Riverside Sheriff’s Hazardous Device Team responded and seized the devices.

RSO said additional charges will be filed against the suspect for weapons possession, criminal threats, and bomb-making materials.

He is currently being held at the Cois Byrd Detention Center without bail.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Deputy Richard Schweitzer at 951-696-3063.