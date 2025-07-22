31-year-old arrested in connection with deadly DUI crash in Yucca Valley

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A 31-year-old man was arrested following a suspected DUI crash that killed a driver over the weekend in Yucca Valley.

The crash happened Saturday at approximately 1:50 a.m. along State Route 247, north of Ancient Woman Springs Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the suspect, a Wildomar resident, was driving a Ford F-150 southbound on SR-247. He crossed over the solid double yellow line and crashed head-on with the driver of a Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Michael Lopez, 49, of Wildomar, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected DUI driver suffered major injuries.

CHP investigators determined the driver of the Ford was under the influence. He faces multiple charges, including murder. County jail records show he is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

