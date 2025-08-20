Skip to Content
Woman accused of killing puppy in Twentynine Palms

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A woman is in jail after being accused of killing a puppy Monday night in Twentynine Palms.

The incident was first reported at around 8 p.m. at a home in the 72300 block of Sunnyvale Drive.

Police said officers learned the woman "grabbed a one-month-old dog by its neck and shook it multiple times. She then threw the dog against the window."

The dog stopped breathing and died.

The woman was booked into the Morongo jail, where she faces charges of intentional animal cruelty.

